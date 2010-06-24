The Droid X: Another Android Phone, Just Bigger

Google and its partners just introduced the world to the newest Android-based phone, the DROID X.

It’s a 4.3 inch smartphone with a 1 GHZ processor, and it goes on sale July 15. It’s $199 after a $100 rebate. Honestly, this wasn’t a very exciting announcement.

There were four major companies represented — Verizon, Google, Motorola, and Adobe. All four had to stuff in their talking points, so it went quickly.

Our snap reaction: It’s another Droid phone. Only bigger. If consumers want that — and Motorola’s CEO says they do — then it will do well.

Below are our live, sloppy notes from the event. Enjoy!

We’re at the swank Mandarin Oriental hotel, sitting with a bunch of journalists, waiting to be let into the conference room where Verizon, Adobe, Motorola, and Google will present the next Droid phone.

Well be live blogging it, so stay tuned here to see what Google has to fight off the iPhone 4 hype. Refresh the page, or click here to see the latest.

1:02: Sitting around, waiting to be let in.

In the meanwhile, here’s a look at the giant Droid phones that are all the rage.

Or, if you prefer, here’s our snap reaction to iPhone 4.

1:16: Eric Schmidt is here. And there’s no outlets…so we might run out of juice.

1:18: All photos on the new iPhone, so you can judge the quality.

1:20: Here we go, they’re kicking off the event. It’s the Droid X, alright. We’re next to Ed Baig from USA Today, who’s typing on an iPad. (You need to know this stuff, right?)

1:22: Eric speaking, you need a fast network, a large screen, and a fast processor (sp.?), a software platform that scales, something that lets you build, “this is not a toy.” What I like what we’re going to talk about is that it’s not one device, not one network, it’s the “sum of it all.”

I’m happy people are thinking mobile first.

1:24: Verizon CMO announces a partnership with Blockbuster. Rent or buy films and have it on your phone.

If you had a Verizon phone with the V Cast application you could have watched US-Algeria today. You’ll also be able to watch the NFL on your Verizon phone. You’ll be able to use the Red Zone feature, there will be streaming of full games on Thursday night, Sunday night.

1:27: Sanjay speaking now…This is our 11th smartphone. Everytime I launch one, I get more and more exciting about what’s possible. It’s becoming the digital mainstream dewvice. It’s with you at all times. You go home to pick up this device.

1:29: This is the largest opportunity in technology today. More people access the Internet with mobile devices than they do with PCs. If you look at computing power, mobile phones as powerful today as they were 4 years ago.

1:30: We’re very focused on the media/video segment. Getting ready for a video on the Droid X. Now they’re playing a video with one of the worst songs you’ve ever heard in your life. Probably Black Eyed Peas.

1:32: This phone captures in 720p high def video. It has a 1 GHz processor (that’s one I often mispell, sorry.) Sanjay says it gets much better performance. Multimedia is second to none.

The display is 4.3″ 854X480…if you ask consumers, always choose a large display to a sharper display (TAKE THAT STEVE JOBS!)

1:34: Truly multitouch keyboard, you can hold shift and hit a key. We’ve pre-loaded Swype, it’s a change in touch screens. “I’m personally excited.” It’s a WiFi hotspot. Connect up to five devices.

1:36: Call quality — First Verizon, next antenna quality. We realised people use phones for phones. So we paid attention to that. We have three mics in there. Noise cancelling mic, which will help us improve call quality.

1:38: If you look at this, we’ve taken our game to the next level. A package which is really quite attractive. (He said it, not me.)

1:38: Now Andy Rubin, head of Android is talking…160,000 android phones sold a day…wow that’s a lot! That’s up from the 100,000 a day announced at Google developer conference.

1:40: Talking about Froyo, open source today. Everyone can download, start hacking on it and making it better.

1:41: Adobe CEO…We had earnings yesterday, so I have to go to Europe tonight. I hope this phone can beam me up, but I think that’s in the next generation. (har har)

1:42: Reality is Flash continues to be the most pervasive software. And now he’s reading off all the stats about Flash. 70% of video, games, etc.

1:44: Verizon dude is back. Froyo and Flash presented to customers this summer. Droid X ships July 15. $199 after $100 rebate. $30 for data service for unlimited access. Mobile hotspot costs $20 extra, gets you 2 GB. The upgrade policy — any customer that has a contract that comes up in 2010 can upgrade. Our goal is to get as many of these into customers hands.

1:46: That’s the prepared remarks. Now onto the Q&A.

1:46: Mot CEO, we will deliver a client to compete with itunes, it seems..

Device ships with 2.1 Android. Battery can get through the day says Verizon guy.

1:53: We asked how much Android developers are making off Android. Andy Rubin wouldn’t comment. Says he just wants to connect developers and users and Android is doing that.

1:54: It’s over.

