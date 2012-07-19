Bill Ackman Broke News, Preet Bharara Made Jokes, And CNBC And Institutional Investor Threw An Awesome Conference — Check It Out Here

Photo: CNBC Screengrab

It only happens once a year, so pay attention.CNBC/Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference attracts some of the most brilliant minds in finance to come, listen (or speak), and schmooze at he The Pierre Hotel.



This year’s keynote speakers include KKR’s Henry Kravis, former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, and former Treasury Secretary and Co-chair of the Council on Former Relations Robert E. Rubin.

Guests will also get to hear from hedge fund managers Jim Chanos, Cliff Asness, Leon Cooperman and more.

Excellent. But what do you expect from an event where Larry Fink, Mohamed El-Erian and Bill Ackman sit on the Advisory Board?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.