LIVE: Tesla earnings!

Tesla just reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.

Revenue was a miss at $US1.1 billion, but EPS was a big miss. Tesla lost $US0.13 per share.

Analysts expected Tesla to generate $US1.22 billion in revenue and earn $US0.32 per share for the quarter, according to Bloomberg.

We’ll update this post with more information as we have it.

The number that everyone is paying attention to is how many cars Tesla delivered.

The electric car-maker originally said that it would deliver 35,000 cars for all of 2014, but later downgraded that to 33,000. It guided for 11,200 deliveries in the fourth quarter, but Bloomberg estimated that it will fall short of that at 10,832.

A big question is whether demand is weakening for Tesla’s Model S sedan, currently the only car the company sells. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Tesla sold only 120 cars in China in January, a significant drop from a 500-per-month average in a major growth market for the carmaker.

Citing an internal memo, Reuters reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was putting China managers on notice for disappointing results in the region.

Tesla shares traded down slightly on Wednesday, below the Wednesday close of $US216. After hours, shares were down 1%.

In 2015, shares have been well off their 2014 peak of $US291.

Analysts who cover the stock have widely varying target prices, ranging from $US65 at Bank of America to $US400 at Stifel Nicolaus.

