GREEN BAY PACKERS WIN SUPER BOWL XLV

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Photo: AP

We were going to wait for the kickoff, but screw it: EVERYONE is talking about Super Bowl XLV already so let’s just get right to it.Whether you’re watching on Fox or following on Twitter or have no idea what today is, join us for live Super Bowl Coverage.



Keep refreshing this page for more updates >

* * * * *

10:05: Incomplete pass to Mike Wallace. Game over.

10:04: Big overthrow by Ben. 4th Down.

10:02: After a 6 yard pass, Big Ben avoids a sack and throws it away. 3rd down.

10:02: Roethlisberger to Miller for a 1st down.

9:59: 2:00 left. Steelers down by 6. Ball on their own 13. One timeout. FOR ALL THE TOSTITOS.

9:56: Packers forced to settle for a FG. Steelers still in it at 31-25.

9:43: Option run to Antwan Randle-El works. 28-25 Packers.

9:42: Beautiful pass from Roethlisberger to Mike Wallace for the touchdown. going For 2

9:41: Steelers still fighting. Big 3rd down at the Packers 25 yard line.

9:30: Rodgers finds Jennings in the end zone. Touchdown. 28-17.

9:29: Rodgers connects with Jordy Nelson, who takes it down inside the Steelers’ 10.

9:24: Steelers open the 4th with a FUMBLE! Packers recover at their own 45. Game is theirs to lose now.

9:17: Packers lose the challenge and a timeout. Forced to punt.

9:13: Packers throw a first down pass to Brett Swain who drops it immediately. Play is ruled incomplete, but Green Bay will challenge.

9:10: Steelers get a great punt, then a 15-yard penalty on the Packers return man Tramon Williams for shoving a Steeler player after the play. Packers buried deep.

9:08: Another 3 and out by the Steelers. Punt coming.

9:06: Packers punt again. Steelers ball with 2:23 left in the game.

9:05: The Packers have also lost Donald Driver for the rest of the game. The injury bug has haunted them all year and just keeps going in the Super Bowl.

9:00: The Packers get a stop and the Steelers miss a FG. Still a 4 point game with about 5:00 left in the 3rd.

8:49: Steelers force a quick punt by the Packers. Have the ball down by 4.

8:42: The Steelers march down the field (without throwing a pass) and score a touchdown with Rashard Mendenhall. 21-17 Packers.

8:33: Second half begins. Packers announced CB Charles Woodson will not return.

8:00: HALFTIME

7:56: Ben Roethlisberger marches his team down the field in the final two minutes for TD pass to Hines Ward. 21-10. We have a game.

7:45: Aaron Rodgers delivers a missile to Greg Jennings, who gets drilled by Troy Polamalu but holds on for the TD. 21-3 Packers.

7:17: Here’s video of Alex Rodriguez being fed popcorn by Cameron Diaz. Enjoy. (via Mocksession.com)

7:08: Lots of distractions here, but Ben Roethlisberger just made a huge mistake, and Green Bay turned into a 14-point lead.

6:47: First few minutes of football (and commercials) are uninspiring)

6:46: Yup … she did.

6:24: X-Tina may have messed up the lyrics … confirming

6:15: Also, take TAILS on the coin toss. And Packers to win it.

6:14: Remember, the over/under on Christina Aguilera’s National Anthem is 1:54. I’ll take the over.

6:10: We’ve got a separate space for you to keep track of the ads. Go here to see them as they update >

6:00: Pre-games wrapping up. National Anthem, coin toss, lineups next ….

5:59: I think Colin Powell made up a few words there. “Home Sweet Home” is not in the Declaration of Independence.

5:55: From our Media writer Glynnis MacNicol: “The Super Bowl is the Thanksgiving of sporting events because it’s the one game everyone stops for.” True. She also thinks this Tribute to America is stupid. Also true.

5:54: In case you haven’t heard: This game is played in AMERICA!

5:42: Suggestion for the NFL: Build the seats FIRST; then sell them for $900 a pop.

5:40: SUPER BOWL XLV: THERE WILL BE LAWSUITS



5:39: Angry fans vent their frustration on helpless ushers.

Photo: FOX

5:18: A look at the temporary seats that have been blocked off:5:15: Apparently, the fire marshalls shut the whole thing down. Chris Meyers confirms on Fox.

Again this was an issue that could have been addressed: YESTERDAY!

Via Darren Rovell & @RyanRuggiero:

“KXAS reporting that 6-9,000 fans will not be allowed in the stadium since seats weren’t approved by fire marshall. They were given this letter, according to KXAS: “Please be advised that due to unforeseen conditions, the installation of temporary seating for Super Bowl XLV was not fully completed and your assigned seat is unavailable for today’s game. The NFL and Cowboys Stadium sincerely regret this inconvenience. As a valid ticket holder in this area, you will be provided the following.

1. A refund equal to three times the Face Value of each ticket for which you have in your possession in the affected area. PLEASE HOLD ONTO YOUR TICKET. You will be asked to return the actual tickets to the NFL for such refund. The instructions as it related to the refund will be provided in the hospitality described below.

2. Entry into a hospitality area to watch the game.

The NFL and Cowboys Stadiu sincerely regret this inconvenience.”

Photo: FOX

4:55: This ticket scandal is now actually a scandal: The NFL admits that some people who have tickets in hand will not get to watch the Super Bowl because the NFL didn’t build their temporary seats in time. (They only had … all year?)

The NFL promises 3x face value refunds, but you can bet that most of those people bought tickets on the secondary market for way more than three times value. Even if they didn’t there are hotel and travel costs to consider. As ProFootballTalk points out, the NFL HAD to know this was going to happen and it’s inexcusable that they wouldn’t alert people to this problem until after they showed at the stadium expecting to watch the Super Bowl. Outrageous.

4:47: President Obama on now will Bill O’Reilly

4:41: Reports coming out now that people who paid $350 (face value) for temporary seating inside Cowboys Stadium have found their seats don’t exist. They were never finished, so the NFL is refunding them 3x face value (or finding new seats.)

4:28: Looking for some other Twitter accounts to follow? There’s the Steelers account, which has some nice pictures of the preparations. And if you’re interested in food, try Darren Rovell, who is obsessed with menus. And there’s also ESPN’s Shaun Wyman who is at the game and discovered at $13 bucket of souvenir popcorn.

4:25: Can we talk about how stupid this FOX red carpet is? Why would anyone care what Jennifer Aniston or Adam Sandler think about anything? Unless you work for a movie studio, since those are the only people who can get tickets apparently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.