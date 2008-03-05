GroundReport TV Live Streaming Tonight's NY Tech Meetup

Love NY Tech Meetups, but hate being around people? If so, you’re in luck, because tonight’s NY Tech Meetup will be live streamed via GroundReport TV.



The Meetup, which starts at 7 pm, is based on the theme: “Power to the People: The Future of organising”

Here’s the lineup:

1. Jordan Goldberg http://stickk.com (coming from Yale)

2. Peter Deitz http://socialactions.com/ (coming from Toronto)

3. Jesse Richards http://meetup.com/

4. Paul Miller http://schoolofeverything.com (coming from London)

5. Andrew Mason http://thepoint.com (coming from Chicago)

6. Clay Shirky http://shirky.com/herecomeseverybody/

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.