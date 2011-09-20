And In Case You're Wondering, This Is What's Going On At The Wall Street Protests Right Now

Demonstrators at the “Occupy Wall Street” protests have said that they’re looking to stay downtown for months. Lucky for us, they have live stream going so we can check in and see how they’re doing.



Right now, it looks like the excitement has waned slightly. At this moment, the demonstrators are being briefed about what to do when they get arrested, and/or what to do when they see someone else get arrested.

There seems to be some confusion as to whether or not the protestors should give their names to the cops. Consensus is, remain silent.

Oh, and they just got pizza.

