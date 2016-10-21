Watch a live stream of Kurdish forces taking back ISIS' largest city

Rudaw.net, a Kurdish news site, has a live stream set up near the frontlines of the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS.

The Kurds, an ethnic group centered around the borders of Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Iran, and a with diaspora of members around the world, have proven to be one of the most potent ground forces in fighting and defeating ISIS. Throughout the campaign against ISIS, the US has trained and equipped Kurdish forces.

Now, in the push to take back Mosul, the Kurds are descending on the besieged town where Iraqi officials estimate more than 5,000 ISIS militants have entrenched themselves with IEDs and tunnels. In addition to the Kurds, Iraqi Security Forces and Shiite militias are also taking part in the battle against ISIS.

Be warned that this livestream contains potentially graphic images, as it is live footage from an active war zone:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The footage can be monotonous, but Rudaw’s twitter feed has broken out a few key moments.

Here Kurdish forces destroy an ISIS suicide bomber with a rocket attack:

Here are scenes of a firefight:

#BREAKING: Intense fighting between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State group in Bashiqa. #MosulOffensive pic.twitter.com/84pi3eMEtX

— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) October 20, 2016

NOW WATCH: Kurds uncovered an overwhelming network of ISIS tunnels in Iraq



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.