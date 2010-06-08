iPhone 4 With Video Calling: On Sale June 24 For $199

Photo: Associated Press

Apple CEO Steve Jobs just unveiled the company’s new iPhone 4 at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.It goes on sale June 24, starting at $199.



LIVE coverage follows. We’re not in San Francisco from the event, but instead, we’re pulling in the best information from all the journalists who are there, summarizing it in clean sentences, and offering live analysis.

Click here or refresh for the latest. (Or if you want the absolute fastest live coverage, we recommend Gdgt and MacRumors.)

12:55 The keynote will begin around 1 p.m. ET or 10 a.m. PT. In the meantime, check out our preview: Here’s what Steve Jobs is going to announce today at WWDC.

12:56 Announcer asks everyone to turn off their mobile phones “and PDAs,” via Gdgt.

1:01 Steve Jobs gets a standing ovation as he takes the stage, via MacRumors.

1:03 Jobs is talking up the iPad, but no update to the “over 2 million” sales figure, via MacRumors. One sold every 3 seconds, now in 10 countries. iPad will be in 19 countries by the end of July.

1:06 iPad users have downloaded 35 million iPad apps, or 17 apps per user, via MacRumors.

Here’s Apple’s first slap at Google: The guy who made an iPad app called The Elements made more on the first day of iPad app sales than 5 years of Google ads on Periodictable.com, via MacRumors.

1:09 iPad users have downloaded more than 5 million books, or 2.5 books per iPad, via Gdgt. “5 of the 6 biggest publisher in the US say share of eBooks on iBook Store is now 22%.,” via MacRumors.

1:11 Apple will now let you read PDFs in iBooks, via Gdgt. Who says all Adobe products are useless?

This just killed the 99-cent PDF “GoodReader” app. We’ve been using Dropbox for this feature, and won’t be anymore.

1:14 Wardrobe note: Steve Jobs is wearing a belt on stage, Annie Colbert of Alltop notes on Twitter. He usually tucks his mock turtleneck into his Levi’s with no belt.

1:16 Netflix CEO (and Microsoft board member) Reed Hastings is coming on stage to talk about Netflix on the iPhone, via Gdgt. App is coming this summer. You can start watching a movie on one device and continue on another. Sounds cool, but won’t play nice with AT&T’s new metered data subscriptions. Save this one mostly for wi-fi.

1:19 Zynga CEO Mark Pincus takes the stage to introduce “farming for the iPhone,” via MacRumors. Coming in June for the one-year anniversary of Farmville. This is a smart (if late) move because iPhone gaming startup Ngmoco has been doing well with its Farmville clone, “We Rule.”

1:25 Activision is on stage showing off Guitar Hero update, via MacRumors. Sorry, “Tap Tap Revenge” guys.

1:27 Apple passed 5 billion total apps downloaded, with over $1 billion paid out to developers, via MacRumors. That means Apple has brought in more than $400 million in revenue from the 30% cut it takes from apps.

1:30 Jobs is getting into the iPhone stuff now. First touting favourable market share statistics and browser usage stats.

1:31 The new iPhone is called iPhone 4, via Gdgt. (Not iPhone HD.) It has more than 100 new features and is the thinnest smartphone on the market. Those seams from the leaked prototype are part of the antenna system. iPhone 4 supports UMTS and GSM — no CDMA (Verizon).

1:37 Steve is talking up the new display with four times the pixel density, via Gdgt. This will make text and vector-based graphics incredibly sharper. It’s called “retina display” because its pixel density is finer than the limits of the human retina can see, via MacRumors. This should make books and web pages look especially beautiful.

“We had to get special projectors” for the demo, Steve said. Side-by-side photos on Gdgt look very nice.

1:44 Apple is having technical difficulties — wifi not working, cell network not working in the demos. Any suggestions? Someone yells “Verizon!”

1:47 Jobs thinks new iPhone display will set the standard for the next 7 years. This is funny, in context. When Steve introduced the first iPhone, he said the software was at least 5 years ahead of any other phone. Well, 3 years later, that’s simply not true — Android has arguably caught up with it and has surpassed it in many ways. So this 7 years forecast is just showmanship.

1:49 The new iPhone battery sounds pretty sick. MacRumors reports: “Bigger battery plus A4 processor, 40% more talk time. 7 hours talk time. 6 hours of 3G browsing, 10 hours of WiFi browsing, 10 hours of video. 40 hours of music. 300 hours of standby.”

1:50 New iPhone has a gyroscope, via Gdgt. This is going to be most useful for gaming, and will put Apple even further ahead of Google Android in mobile gaming. (Will help in war vs. Nintendo and Sony, too.) Everyone on Twitter is saying this thing is very cool.

1:55 The new iPhone camera is a big improvement: 5 megapixels, LED flash, 5x digital zoom, new sensors, via Gdgt. And it records HD (720p) video. New $4.99 iMovie app will be a big help, too — getting great initial reviews.

2:02 “I don’t see how Flip stays in business after this new video app,” Slate’s Farhad Manjoo tweets.

2:05 Steve Jobs is desperately trying to get his demos under control: Asking people to turn off their phones, wifi, shut laptops, etc. to free up Internet bandwidth. It seems Steve is trying to stop all the live blogs. “This is really awkward,” says Gdgt.

2:07 Apple is renaming iPhone OS to iOS 4. That’s because it powers a lot more than the iPhone — the iPod touch, the iPad, and soon the Apple TV.

2:08 Apple’s second jab at Google, via Gdgt: Running a quote from Google’s Larry Page talking about how software running in the background “exhausts the battery quickly.”

2:09 Interesting note by Gdgt: Cisco already uses the “iOS” name. Wonder if that was part of Apple’s settlement with Cisco in 2007? If you recall, Cisco also owned the “iPhone” name and Apple made a deal with Cisco to use it.

2:14 Microsoft Bing is now an option for the iPhone’s search engine, via Gdgt. Google will stay the default. “Bing on iOS shows just how the industry has moved. MSFT is the new Switzerland. Google alienating partners,” Michael Gartenberg tweets.

2:15 Developers will get access to iOS 4 today.

2:15 This month, Apple will sell the 100 millionth iOS device.

2:18 Jobs is showing off iBooks for the iPhone, which supports all the features you’d expect from an e-book app — syncing books across devices like the Kindle app does, etc.

2:24 Jobs now showing off iAds mobile ads. “Look very similar to AdMob,” says MacRumors, which also says they “seem surprisingly cool.” Initial advertisers: Nissan, Citi, Unilever, AT&T, Chanel, GE, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Campbell’s Soup, Sears, JCPenney, Target, Best Buy, DirecTV, TBS, Disney and Geico. That’s what you get for shelling out $1 million! (Where’s Nike? That’s the only one Apple made a fake ad for in April who isn’t listed. Also, no Starbucks.)

2:30 $60 million committed to second half of the year for iAds, MacRumors reports. That’s very impressive — and $24 million for Apple’s 40% cut.

2:31 One more thing… as Steve harasses everyone to turn off their wifi devices… FaceTime video calling. “Crowd goes nuts,” says Robert Scoble. Oops, guess this isn’t why AT&T killed all-you-can-eat 3G access — it’s a wifi-only feature. iPhone 4 to iPhone 4 — doesn’t appear to work with Mac yet.

2:41 So, how much will this cost? $199 for 16 GB, $299 for 32 GB. Same as 3GS costs today. iPhone 3GS moves to $99, as we had predicted. AT&T making “incredibly generous” upgrade offer, up to 6 months of early eligibility. (Must mean a Verizon version is coming eventually.) On sale June 24, pre-orders start June 15, via MacRumors.

2:44 Here’s how Apple is going to sell more colours of iPhones — it’s making its own cases in many of the original colours of the iMac and iPod mini: Pink, orange, green, blue, white, and black.

2:48 This all looks very nice. The new iPhone looks great, and I’ll be in line to get one (my iPhone 3G is on its last legs). But Apple didn’t do anything to counter Google’s assault with cloud services. Full post coming soon.

2:55 Jobs thanks his team, including Mark Papermaster, the guy he hired away from IBM. “This is our new baby,” he says, via Gdgt. That’s about it. Thanks for tuning in, everyone!

