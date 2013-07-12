LIVE: Steve Ballmer Explains His Reorg

Microsoft execs are doing a Q&A with analysts to explain the reorg.
We’re listening to the call now, and have our notes below.
We’re joining a few minutes late…
3:47: Ballmer: We need to see innovation in OS, our partners hardware and our own hardware.
…
If you want to have a knock down gorgeous enterprise experience show someone one of our 82-inch tablets. They’ll want to buy some Windows tablets and phones to match it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.