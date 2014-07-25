Starbucks Earnings Beat

Starbucks announced earnings of $US0.67/share for its fiscal Q3.

Expectations were for adjusted EPS of $US0.66.

The coffee purveyor said revenues came in at $US4.15 billion, against $US4.14 billion expected.

Global same-store sales climbed 6%, topping estimates for 5.1%.

Shares were down 0.5% in after-market trading.

Coffee futures have climbed 61% this year, more than any other commodity listed at FinViz.

Full release:

Q3 Fiscal 2014 Highlights:

Consolidated net revenue growth accelerated to 11%; net revenues totaled a Q3 record $US4.2 billion

Global comparable store sales increased 6%, marking the 18th consecutive quarter of global comp growth of 5% or greater Americas comp sales increased 6%; U.S. comp sales increased 7% EMEA comp sales increased 3% China/Asia Pacific comp sales increased 7%



Consolidated operating income increased 25%, to a Q3 record $US769 million

Consolidated operating margin expanded 200 bps, to a Q3 record 18.5%, primarily driven by sales leverage

Channel Development revenues increased 13%; operating margin expanded 800 bps to 37.1%

Earnings per share increased 22% to a Q3 record $US0.67 per share

The Company opened 344 net new stores globally, ending the quarter with 20,863 stores across 64 countries

Updated Fiscal 2014 Targets

Following the strong performance year-to-date, the company is updating the following fiscal 2014 targets:

Consolidated operating margin improvement now targeted at 200 bps over FY13, when excluding the Kraft litigation charge in fiscal 2013 Channel Development now targeting approximately 600 bps improvement over FY13

Earnings per share now expected to be in the range of $US2.70 to $US2.72; or $US2.65 to $US2.67 when excluding an estimated net benefit of $US0.05 for certain FY14 non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release: Q4 EPS now in the range of $US0.76 to $US0.78; or $US0.73 to $US0.75 when excluding a $US0.03 estimated net benefit as described in the above referenced reconciliation

Net new stores now expected to be approximately 1,550 Americas: increased from 600 to 650



Fiscal 2015 Targets

The company introduces initial fiscal 2015 targets as follows:

Revenue growth of 10% or greater

Global comparable store sales growth in the mid single digits

An additional 1,600 net new stores globally

Earnings per share growth of 15%-20% over FY14 calculated based on Non-GAAP earnings per share

“Starbucks Q3 represents another quarter of outstanding operating performance in which each of our segments contributed to record results,” said Howard Schultz, chairman, president and ceo of Starbucks Coffee Company. “The increasing power of the Starbucks brand, the success of our best-in-class mobile, social and digital technologies and our greatest asset – over 300,000 partners who deliver the Starbucks Experience to over 70 million customers around the world each week – position us to continue growing our business around the world and into the future.”

“Starbucks record Q3 results demonstrate both the power of our innovation and the opportunities for growth, globally and in the U.S., that lie ahead. Importantly, record revenues and operating margin reflect an acceleration of top-line growth and meaningful contributions from all operating regions and our Channel Development segment,” said Scott Maw, Starbucks cfo. “Our Q3 results give us confidence in our ability to deliver on our full year fiscal 2014 targets and support the strong 2015 revenue and profit growth targets we introduced today, despite continued challenging economic and consumer headwinds in many of the global markets in which we operate.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2014 Summary Quarter Ended Jun 29, 2014 Comparable Store Sales(1) Sales Growth Change in Transactions Change in Ticket Consolidated 6% 2% 4% Americas 6% 2% 4% EMEA 3% 2% 2% CAP 7% 6% 1% (1) Includes only Starbucks company-operated stores open 13 months or longer.

Operating Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores 344 341 3 Revenues(1) $4,153.7 $3,735.3 11% Operating Income $768.5 $615.2 25% Operating Margin(1) 18.5% 16.5% 200 bps EPS $0.67 $0.55 22% (1) Prior period results have been corrected to reflect an immaterial reclassification of certain fees related to our foodservice operations; for full revised FY12 and FY13 results, refer to http://investor.starbucks.com.

Consolidated net revenues were $US4.2 billion in Q3 FY14, an increase of 11% over Q3 FY13, driven primarily by 6% growth in global comparable store sales and incremental revenues from 1,654 net new store openings over the past 12 months.

Consolidated operating income increased 25% to $US768.5 million, compared to $US615.2 million for the same period a year ago. Operating margin expanded 200 basis points to 18.5%, primarily driven by sales leverage and lower commodity costs.

Q3 Americas Segment Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores 149 158 (9) Revenues $3,057.7 $2,776.5 10% Operating Income $728.5 $619.3 18% Operating Margin 23.8% 22.3% 150 bps

Net revenues for the Americas segment were $US3.1 billion in Q3 FY14, an increase of 10% over Q3 FY13. The increase was driven by 6% growth in comparable store sales and incremental revenues from 759 net new store openings over the past 12 months.

Operating income of $US728.5 million in Q3 FY14 increased 18% from $US619.3 million for the same period a year ago. Operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.8%, primarily due to sales leverage.

Q3 EMEA Segment Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores 37 43 (6) Revenues $323.5 $287.2 13% Operating Income $29.2 $9.3 214% Operating Margin 9.0% 3.2% 580 bps

Net revenues for the EMEA segment were $US323.5 million in Q3 FY14, an increase of 13% over Q3 FY13. The growth was primarily due to favourable foreign currency exchange and a 3% increase in comparable store sales. Incremental revenues from 161 net new store openings over the past 12 months also contributed.

Operating income increased 214% to $US29.2 million in Q3 FY14, from $US9.3 million in the prior year quarter. Operating margin expanded 580 basis points to 9.0%, primarily driven by sales leverage and continued cost management.

Q3 China/Asia Pacific Segment Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores 160 119 41 Revenues $287.6 $233.7 23% Operating Income $100.8 $84.7 19% Operating Margin 35.0% 36.2% (120) bps

Net revenues for the China/Asia Pacific segment were $US287.6 million in Q3 FY14, an increase of 23% over Q3 FY13. The increase was primarily driven by incremental revenues from 740 net new store openings over the past 12 months. A 7% increase in comparable store sales, driven by strong traffic, also contributed to the net revenue growth.

Operating income of $US100.8 million in Q3 FY14 increased 19% compared to the same period a year ago. Operating margin declined 120 basis points to 35.0%, driven by the portfolio shift to more company-operated stores and unfavorable foreign currency exchange, partially offset by sales leverage.

Q3 Channel Development Segment Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Revenues(1) $375.3 $331.0 13% Operating Income $139.3 $96.3 45% Operating Margin(1) 37.1% 29.1% 800 bps (1) Prior period results have been corrected to reflect an immaterial reclassification of certain fees related to our foodservice operations; for full revised FY12 and FY13 results, refer to http://investor.starbucks.com.

Net revenues for the Channel Development segment were $US375.3 million in Q3 FY14, an increase of 13% over Q3 FY13, primarily driven by increased sales of premium single serve products and higher sales volumes of packaged coffee in the U.S.

Operating income grew 45% to $US139.3 million in Q3 FY14 compared to $US96.3 million for the same period a year ago. Operating margin increased 800 basis points to 37.1% in Q3 FY14, primarily due to lower coffee costs and improved inventory management compared to the prior year.

Q3 All Other Segments Results Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores (2) 21 (23) Revenues(1) $109.6 $106.9 3% Operating Loss ($18.9) ($9.4) 101% (1) Prior period results have been corrected to reflect an immaterial reclassification of certain fees related to our foodservice operations; for full revised FY12 and FY13 results, refer to http://investor.starbucks.com.

Net revenues for All Other Segments were $US109.6 million in Q3 FY14, an increase of 3% compared to Q3 FY13, primarily driven by increased sales in our emerging businesses.

Q3 FY14 operating loss increased to $US18.9 million compared to a loss of $US9.4 million for the same period a year ago, driven by investments to support growth in our emerging businesses.

Year to Date Financial Results Three Quarters Ended Jun 29, 2014 Comparable Store Sales(1) Sales Growth Change in Transactions Change in Ticket Consolidated 6% 3% 3% Americas 6% 3% 3% EMEA 5% 3% 1% CAP 7% 6% 1% (1) Includes only Starbucks company-operated stores open 13 months or longer.

Operating Results Three Quarters Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Jun 29, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Change Net New Stores(1) 1,096 1,143 (47) Revenues(2) $12,267.1 $11,078.1 11% Operating Income $2,226.3 $1,789.9 24% Operating Margin(2) 18.1% 16.2% 190 bps EPS $1.94 $1.63 19% (1) Net new stores for the three quarters ended June 30, 2013 includes 337 Teavana stores acquired in the second quarter of fiscal 2013. (2) Prior period results have been corrected to reflect an immaterial reclassification of certain fees related to our foodservice operations; for full revised FY12 and FY13 results, refer to http://investor.starbucks.com.

Company Updates

In June, Starbucks introduced new FizzioTM handcrafted sodas and Teavana® Shaken Iced Teas in the U.S. to further extend its Refreshment offerings. The FizzioTM soda machine is a breakthrough in carbonation technology with the ability to deliver an unmatched soda experience. FizzioTM sodas are available in over one third of U.S. company-operated retail stores.

Starbucks opened its first company-operated Starbucks® store at Walt Disney World Resort. It also recently opened its first store in Bogota, Colombia and its first store in Hanoi, Vietnam. The company expanded the Teavana® Teabar concept to Los Angeles and opened the second Teabar in New York; now operating five Teavana® Fine Teas + Teabars in the U.S.

Starbucks and Duracell Powermat announced that they have begun a national rollout of Powermat wireless charging, beginning with stores in the San Francisco Bay Area, with expansion to additional major markets in 2015.

Starbucks, in partnership with Arizona State University, launched the Starbucks College Achievement Plan, empowering thousands of U.S. partners (employees) to complete a bachelor’s degree with Starbucks offering full tuition reimbursement for their junior and senior years for eligible partners.

Starbucks hosted its third Partner Family Forum in China, gathering more than 1,200 Starbucks South China partners together in Guangzhou. This was followed by the first-ever Partner Family Forums held in the U.S.

The Company’s unsecured debt rating was upgraded to A3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. The upgrade affects the company’s nearly $US2.1 billion senior unsecured bonds. Moody’s also affirmed the company’s short-term commercial paper rating at P-2. Starbucks had held a Baa1 rating with a stable outlook since November 25, 2013.

The Company repurchased 4.2 million shares of common stock in Q3 FY14; approximately 18 million shares remain available for purchase under current authorizations.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $US0.26 per share, payable on August 22, 2014 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2014.

