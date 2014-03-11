SNOWDEN LIVE: The NSA Is 'Setting Fire' To The Internet

Edward Snowden is speaking at the South By Southwest Interactive Festival.

It is the former NSA contractor’s first live interview since he left Hawaii for Hong Kong with access to hundreds of thousands of classified NSA documents.

The 30-year-old has been living in Russia since June 20, when he flew from Hong Kong to Moscow with a bunk Ecuadorian travel document and a void passport.

ACLU lawyer Ben Wizner, who has been speaking for Snowden, is the main presenter of the talk.

Here are some highlights:

“When we think about what’s happened in the last decade, the result has been an adversarial Internet,” Snowden said. “The NSA is setting fire to the future of the Internet. It is something that we need to protect against.”

Snowden urged the tech crowd at SXSW to be “firefighters” to develop new tools to combat the insecurity and control of the Internet as he sees it.

On mass surveillance: “They can’t pitch exploits at every computer in the world without getting caught.” Therefore, he said, that end-to-end encryption is the ideal way to combat mass surveillance.ACLU technologist

Chris Soghoian then discussed some of those technical aspects.

“More than anything, there have been two officials in America that have harmed our Internet security and our national security … Those wo officials are [former CIA and NSA Chief Michael Hayden] and [current NSA Director] Keith Alexander.”

Snowden says the NSA’s surveillance apparatus doesn’t work.

More to come.

