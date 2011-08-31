Here's What Samsung Just Announced About The Galaxy II





Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’re live at Samsung’s Galaxy S II announcement. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.Live updates below.

—-

6:19 We already got T-Mobile’s announcement in our inbox about its model of the Galaxy S II. No other details beyond that it’ll have a 4.52-inch screen and will be launching soon

6:21 We also have Samsung’s official press release saying the Galaxy S II will be available this fall on Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile

Just got the five-minute warning. Instead of rehashing the press release, we’ll just blog as we go…

6:30 We’re starting. Wi-Fi is spotty, so deal with us.

Being introduced to new Chief Marketing Officer Todd Pendleton.

6:32 Product unveiling: Three devices. No one is clapping.

6:33 Going through stats: Pretty much the same, except each model will be 4G. Running Android Gingerbread with TouchWiz.

Super AMOLED Plus display: It’s the same display we’ve seen on other Samsung devices.

Claims to be the thinnest 4G smartphone for each network its launching on.

8 MP camera, LED flash, 1080p video recording. Video Maker app for video and photo editing.

Google Talk video chat will be on the device too.

6:38 Now we’re talking about Samsung services built into Galaxy S II.

Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync: New UI and e-mail and calendar app. Hardware based encryption for database storage.

Media Hub: Content from NBC, Universal, Fox, MTV, CBS, etc, etc. All content stored in the cloud, so you can view it on any other Samsung device.

Media Hub Show: HDMI show plays content from the Galaxy S II onto your big screen TV from your phone.

Voice control for pretty much everything: texting, typing, dialling, etc.

Demo time: Showing off Samsung’s new TouchWiz interface. UI much cleaner.

Live Panel: Tap the weather widget, etc. and get a full view of the app. You can also resize the widgets to display more information.

Social Hub: Log in to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. and access updates from all feeds in one app. It’s exactly like Social Hub on the Galaxy Tab. Nothing new here.

Media Hub Demo: Now we’re seeing what it looks like when you play content from your phone on your TV via an HDMI cable. It looks pretty good actually.

6:50 Wrapping up: That was really fast. No word on pricing, release dates, etc. Kind of disappointing.

That’s it! We’ll post a round up later. Stay tuned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.