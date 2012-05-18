Salesforce Beats Expectations And The Stock Takes Off

Photo: Associated Press
Salesforce just reported earnings, and it looks like a beat.Adjusted EPS came in at $0.37 versus expectations of $0.34.
Revenue was $695 million versus $678 million expected.
The stock is taking off in after-hours trading, rising 6.5% as of this writing.
The company raised its guidance for the year, too. It now expects to book $2.97 billion to $3 billion in revenue up from a range of $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion.
