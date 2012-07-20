LIVE: Tiger Woods Is Chasing Leader Brandt Snedeker At The British Open

Photo: BBC

American Brandt Snedeker, who has never made the cut at the Open Championship, but he just equaled an all-time scoring record with a two-day total of 130.Snedeker shot a 66 in the first round, and followed that up with a bogey-free 64 today. He has a one-shot lead over Adam Scott, who is at 9-under par.



Tiger Woods is on the course at 4-under par, after pouring in a short birdie putt at No. 4 and making a longer birdie putt at No. 6. Woods has been very impressive so far, and seems to have complete control over his irons. He shot a 32 on the front nine, and needed just 15 putts.

Rory McIlroy started the day 3-under but has since fallen back to 2-over, carding five bogeys and a double bogey for a round of 75.

As of right now, the projected cut line is at 3-over — meaning Rory will be around for the weekend, but that could change depending on the weather conditions. In any event, McIlroy likely won’t be within reach of the leaders.

World No. 1 Luke Donald has put himself in contention for the weekend, and is 2-under through 17 holes.

Just 15 players are under par right now, proving that despite the favourable conditions, the course is extremely punishing. There are only five players within six shots of Snedeker, and as of 10:00 a.m., just 18 of 157 players were under par for the day.

Phil Mickelson has bombed out of the Open just a year after a second-place finish. Mickelson had a horrendous round today, carding three bogeys and three double-bogeys. He currently sits at 11-over in a tie for 147th place, and will miss the cut by a mile.

