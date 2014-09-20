LIVE: Roger Goodell Speaks

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is holding a press conference for the first time since the Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson fiascos derailed the NFL season.

He reiterated that he made a mistake in initially suspending Rice for only two games.

“I got it wrong on a number of levels,” he said, “But now I will get it right and do whatever is necessary to accomplish that.”

He announced that the league and the union will work together on a new personal conduct policy. He said he wants it done by the Super Bowl.

There were no real specifics. He said he never considered resigning. For those looking for something significant out of the commissioner, the press conference has been anticlimactic.

We’ll be here with updates.

