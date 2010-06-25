RIM Misses On Q1 Sales, Subscribers

BlackBerry maker RIM posted better than expected Q1 earnings, but revenue, subscriber growth, and device shipments were below expectations.



Guidance in line, but nothing in RIM’s report is going to blow anyone away.

Shares are down about 2% after hours, according to Google Finance.

RIM passed the impressive milestone of having sold its 100 millionth BlackBerry during the quarter, but Android and Apple are coming on strong.

RIM also announced a share repurchase program which will allow it to buy up to 31 million shares. The company bought back 18.2 million shares over the last 12 months, representing about 3% of its common stock. The combined repurchases would represent about 10% of its shares.

5:01 Waiting for the call to begin.

5:02 Call begins. Here’s the VP of IR introducing the call. Co-CEO Balsillie and CFO are on the call.

5:04 Standard disclaimers.

5:05 Jim B. joins the call. Going over highlights from the release. EPS, of course. Revenue was at low end of range primarily due to slightly lower than expected shipments and product mix that favoured lower priced products.

5:06 Net sub adds outside North America were particularly strong. 11.6-12.1 mm shipments expected next quarter. Forecasting quarter is challenging because planning two big product launches at the end of the quarter. Specific timing will affect which quarter they go into. These together with introduction of new tiered service pricing will help drive meaningful increase in shipments and sellthru in second half of the fiscal year.

5:08 Going over new devices released during the quarter.

5:10 Talking up BlackBerry 6 software with improved UI and Webkit based browser, expected to be available before the end of September.

5:12 Talking up AT&T’s new data plans. BlackBerry platform more efficient in network usage, expect this move to be positive for BlackBerry smartphone adoption. Majority of users will be able to subscribe to $15/month plan.

5:13 Corporate clients have recently looked at alternative platforms but re-upped with BlackBerry. And as more people bring in personal devices, we’re making it easier for enterprises to manage these phones.

5:22 Back… sorry about the delay. Jim B. now talking about BlackBerry app store. Developer challenge launched. First round of recognition will happen at BB dev conference in Sept.

5:25 Channel inventory not expected to change during the quarter.

5:28 Forex hedging program in place. As a result, did not see a significant impact in Q1.

5:28 Now going over details of guidance again. ASP in Q2 expected to be similar to or slightly above Q1 levels. Will increase in second half of the year. Net sub adds 4.9-5.2 mm, reflecting potential for decrease in Europe during seasonally slower summer months, plus new products at end of the quarter. Timing differences between sell-in and sell-thru may push subscriber adds until Q3.

5:30 Now it’s time for the Q&A.

5:32 Expectation for acceleration of growth in 2nd half. What you expect to drive this? Int’l markets? Big recovery in USA? Hero campaigns? How should that be measured? Sure, Hero campaigns. Execution. Measured in degrees of new levels of performance and sales. Feel very strong and optimistic about what you’re going to see coming out of us throughout the fiscal year.

5:37 Enterprise side is going through tremendous opportunity. I think rethinking a lot of architectures, cloud and mobility and unified communication and companions and tablets. I think there’s a lot of that going on right now. BES, gosh, several hundred thousands out there. More interested in sandboxing dual profiles. Personal and corporate. Still have control and non-enterprise parts. How one works tablets and companions into this is super strategic to them. Push-based app architectures with widgets.

5:42 Timing issues with new products, hard question to answer, not going to give a whole lot more detail. Expecting products to launch this quarter but not going to give you anything on dates or units.

5:47 Targeting to improve operating margin.

5:48 EPS guidance does not have any buyback built into it. (So, a convenient way for RIM to “beat” its numbers.)

5:51 Media strategy. Great everybody. Upside is going to torque in a beautiful way. Wait til you see new stuff. You’ll be really surprised by it. You’ll just be amazed at how it’s a quantum leap over anything that’s out there. (Hmmm.)

5:54 Intentions to upgrade changed now that number of competitors in the market out there? Headwinds to uptake? “Welllllllll…..” Our BB user world is pretty tight. From the BES side and from the BBM and form factor and brand and capabilities, I think that’s pretty bright. You guys talk a lot about competition, but you do realise that whole feature phone market is evolving to a smartphone market. Shifting in architecture of smartphone. Do want to say, “What’s happening with the giving up of the pie” but also have to ask how big is the pie, how valuable is the pie. What share of platform users are you getting?

5:57 Call over.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $4.24 billion vs. $4.35 billion consensus

EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.34 consensus

Net subscriber additions: 4.9 million vs. 5 million consensus

Device shipments: 11.2 million vs. 11.44 million consensus

Guidance:

Revenue: $4.5 billion vs. $4.5 billion consensus

EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.31 consensus

Net subscriber additions: 5.05 million vs. 5 million consensus

