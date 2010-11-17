RIM CEO Touts The BlackBerry PlayBook, NFC For Phones

RIM’s co-CEO Jim Balsillie just spoke at the big Web 2.0 conference.



Our live notes are below, but here are the quick highlights:

RIM phones will be getting NFC chips in the future. NFC chips allow for mobile payments with ease.

RIM is very enthusiastic about the Playbook, and seems to be focusing on the enterprise with it. Though, if consumers use it, that’s great too.

Eventually, you might see BlackBerry phones resembling the Playbook.

Here’s our original post and notes from Balsillie. We had some tech issues, so we missed the first half of his talk:

Research In Motion CEO Jim Balsillie is taking the stage at Web 2.0 in a few minutes to talk to host John Battelle, and we’ll be covering it live.

As Mary Meeker’s outstanding presentation showed this morning, RIM is feeling pressure from Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android OS. The company’s market share has doubled from to 15% since 2006, but most of that gain came before Apple and Google entered the market. New competition from Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 and Palm Web OS 2.0–now funded by HP’s deeper pockets–is also a concern.

2:56: We had technical problems. Jay Yarow here, starting the live blog. Hello!

2:56: Jim is talking Playbook…

2:57: …What we offer w PlayBook and BlackBerry is mobility with IT enterprise security.

2:58: Now asking about NFC…will BlackBerry have it? We’d be fools not to have NFC in future products, and we’re not fools.

2:59: Jim: There you go, that’s so darn interesting, the shift of control. Who puts in the credentials? Some carriers will put in the credentials. Or maybe a platform company.

3:00: Carriers can customise the front end…there’s elements that you want to hide that, but some are navigation, some are music services. The point is you support them in doing that…it’s a legit thing for carrier to do. When it comes to credentials, the bankers have a system, be careful if you want to take that on.

3:04: I like web tools, I like carrier alignment. I think you work with carriers and banks on NFC. (This guy is hard to follow, so if our transcript seems scatter shot, we apologise.)

3:05: We feel good about pent up demand for the Playbook after meeting with enterprise customers. We feel good about its web fidelity. Of course, it’s good for customers too. It’s indeterminate if its used by consumers or corporations more. I don’t over think because I dont know and I dont have to know. Just enable it.

3:07: Moving into a sweet spot with high performance mobile. Sure, you want to move enough units, but I don’t over think it. We have a few other things showing up in the next 30 days. First out the gate it’s fast — multi core, multi processor. It’s designed for that.

You have web works tools, and support for Adobe tools. That’s markedly different.

3:08: Because of Flash, you can run business intelligence apps from SAP, and other places. What happens when you do push into business intelligence.

3:10: the nature of this is if HP’s strategy is the same as ours, i agree with them.

3:10: Is it over for Nokia? Jim: I’m not going to comment on another company…what you’re seeing the feature phone has shifted to smartphone and a platform. What is your platform matters. Other computing is also shifting. How well is a company able to adapt and implement. They’re new CEO is a talented guy, you wish Steve Elop well. But big shifts are hard to change — hard to change tires on a car going 100 mph down the road.

3:12: What is the heart of RIM? What do you stand for? 2 aspects — 1. innovative performance. 2. Constructive aligment. Performance of the OS, the tools, put those into a performance cart…constructive alignment is working with partners.

3:14: When things get weird is when banks and carriers want strong roles, and the nuancing gets tricky. Or when an app company wants to do enterprise leverage, it gets confusing. (Balsillie speaks fast and in code, we’re trying to keep up…)

3:15: We’ve engineered Adobe stuff from metal up. QNX has a bunch of native development tools. Those that are working with it say, gaming companies say it has more power than a gaming console because you can use web tools.

3:17: Two more questions, when do we see an envelop pushing smartphone from RIM? We dont talk about future products, but shrinking a Playbook to the size of the phone “is not that hard to do.” It gets so interesting because it’s a platform enabling thing. Tablets into your ear is an interesting. It’s not that hard to repackage these things.

3:19: What I’m saying (re: apps) you don’t have to make the web an app. The web shouldn’t be an app. No need for a YouTube app. Can I use my web properties and web tools with out a stitch of native code.

3:21: That’s all folks.

