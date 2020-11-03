Live results of Utah's governor race between Spencer Cox and Christopher Peterson

Utah Lt. Gov. Republican Spencer Cox is running for the governorship against Democratic challenger Christopher Peterson.

The candidates:



When Gov. Gary Herbert announced his retirement, Cox entered the race to replace him. He’s had a long history in state politics, as a city councilor, mayor, state representative and now lieutenant governor.

Cox has focused his campaign on issues like the economy and education, while also promoting protections of Second Amendment rights and state government power.

His Democratic opponent, Peterson, is a business law professor at the University of Utah. He also has government experience under his belt, with stints at the Department of Defence and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. His priorities also include the economy and education, as well as healthcare and rural development.

The race is unlike many others unfolding the country, as the two candidates have participated in joint ads calling for civility in politics, according to reporting from The Salt Lake Tribune.

“Politics have become a religion to people. We have to tear other people down. We believe Utah can show the nation a better way, and we hope people in Washington, D.C. are paying attention,” Cox said, adding that the message is aimed at President Donald Trump.

The stakes:



Utah is a reliably red state. Besides the governorship, the party also controls the state legislature. Likewise, the state went to Trump in 2016 and has voted for GOP candidates in every presidential election over the past few decades. That places Cox, the Republican in the governor’s race, in good territory for a victory on Election Day.

The money race: Peterson has collected around $US125,000 in contributions, far behind the $US3.3 million raised by Cox, according to the latest campaign finance data.

What the polls say: Cox holds a wide, double-digit lead over Peterson, per polling averages from RealClearPolitics.

What the experts say: The race is rated solid Republican by Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics.

