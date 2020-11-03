Live results of West Virginia's governor race between Jim Justice and Ben Salango

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Ben Salango.

Experts rate the race as solid Republican.

The candidates:



Justice has been governor since 2017. A previously registered Republican, he ran as a Democrat, then switched back his party affiliation seven months after he took office.

The governor is the wealthiest person in the state with a net worth over $US1 billion. He’s a businessman who also inherited a coal mining business from his father.

Justice, who touts his conservative beliefs, has spotlighted his support of President Donald Trump to boost his reelection chances. He’s framed his campaign around building a stronger economy, education reform and combating the drug abuse crisis.

His Democratic opponent, Salango, is a county commissioner with a law background, running on the same issues.

Yet the two have sparred not about policy, but about their personal histories. Both went on the offence in a recent virtual debate. Justice slammed Salango as a trial lawyer who “sues people.” Salango criticised Justice for being sued dozens of times due to unpaid business bills.

“He actually has more courtroom experience than I do,” Salango said, reported by a local news outlet.

The stakes:



West Virginia has become a heavily Republican state in recent decades. Along with the governorship, the state legislature is controlled by Republicans. The state also went to Trump in 2016.

As a result, the odds are in Justice’s favour. Justice also benefits from a relatively high approval rating in recent polls, indicating he may cruise to victory on Election Day.

The money race: The candidates are neck and neck in fundraising. Justice has raised roughly $US1.5 million for his reelection effort, while Salango slightly trails behind him with around $US1.4 million, per the latest campaign finance data.

What the polls say: Justice holds a wide, double-digit lead over Salango, according to polling averages from RealClearPolitics.

What the experts say: The race is rated solid Republican by Cook Political Report and Inside Elections and likely Republican by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics.

