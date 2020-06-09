LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of Georgia's presidential and congressional primaries

AP Photo/Ron Harris A voter wearing a protective mask is seen at the Dunwoody Library on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Dunwoody, Georgia

Georgia is holding its presidential primary and several competitive congressional primaries on Tuesday.

In addition to the Democratic primary for US Senate, there are hotly contested primaries for three US House seats in Georgia’s 7th, 9th, and 14th congressional districts.

Polls close at 7 p.m. E.T. in most of the state, but the significant increase in voters casting ballots by mail and resulting delays in ballot counting means that some races may not be called until late Tuesday night

Polls in Georgia close at 7 p.m. in most of the state and at 8 p.m. in major cities. The massive increase in Georgia citizens voting by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic means ballot counting will take longer than usual and many races will not be called until late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Jon Ossoff.

The biggest races:

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially secured 1,991 delegates, the majority threshold requires to officially clinch the Democratic nomination before today’s elections. But he’ll expand his delegate lead with Tuesday’s primaries both in Georgia and West Virginia.

Biden became the presumptive nominee when Sen. Bernie Sanders, his last major opponent, dropped out of the race and ceased campaigning on April 8. Sanders is still staying on the ballot in the remaining states left to vote to earn delegates that will give his camp representation on key Democratic National Convention committees.

Georgia accounts for 105 pledged delegates in the Democratic nomination, with 68 allocated between the state’s 14 House districts and the remaining 37 allocated at the state level.

There are also a number of important congressional primaries taking place in Georgia, including the Democratic primary for US Senate to face GOP Sen. David Purdue this November.

The Democratic field includes Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker and the 2017 Democratic nominee for the special election in Georgia’s 6th district, former Columbus, Georgia Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, trucking executive Sarah Riggs Amico, and civil rights attorney Maya Dillard Smith.

Georgia is a runoff state, meaning that if no one candidate clears the field with over 50% of the vote in any of the primaries taking place today, the race will go to a runoff between the top two vote-getters on August 11.

The Democratic US Senate primary taking place today is separate from the special election for Georgia’s other US Senate seat, currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate this January. In the November 3 general election, Loeffler will run in a special jungle election with candidates from all parties, with the top two potentially advancing to a December runoff.

In the House of Representatives, there are crowded Democratic and Republican primaries in Georgia’s 7th congressional district, a highly competitive open seat in the Atlanta exurbs being vacated by GOP Rep. Rob Woodall.

Trump carried Georgia’s 7th district by 6.3 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. But the district, which is very similar to many of the diverse, suburban districts Democrats won back in the 2018 midterms, is a top target for Democrats to flip this year after Woodall won re-election by just 419 votes over 2018 nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Bourdeaux, a public policy professor, is now running again for Democratic nomination. She currently leads the field in fundraising and has secured the endorsements of Rep. John Lewis and Democratic House Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries.

In Tuesday’s primary, she’ll face State Senator and attorney Zahra Karinshak, Georgia House Representative Brenda Lopez Ramero, businessman Rashid Malik, and progressive activist Nabila Islam, who has been endorsed by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ro Khanna.

On the GOP side, State Senator Renee Unterman, physician and US Navy and Marine Corps veteran John McCormick, and businesswoman Lynne Homick are competing for the Republican nomination.The Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, and Inside Elections all rate the seat as a toss-up in the general.

There are also competitive GOP primaries in two open safe Republican-held seats in Georgia.

In Georgia’s 9th congressional district, which current Rep. Doug Collins is vacating to run for Georgia’s other US Senate seat against Loeffler, the crowded Republican primary includes state legislators Kevin Tanner, John Wilkinson, and Matt Gurtler, gun store owner Andrew Clyde, and attorney Ethan Underwood.

Trump carried the district, located in the northeast corner of the state, with over 77% of the vote in 2016.

There’s also a competitive Republican primary in the 14th congressional district being vacated by Rep. Tom Graves, also a safe GOP seat situated in the rural northwest part of the state.

Georgia State Representatives Bill Hembree and Kevin Cooke, neurosurgeon John Cowan, real estate executive Ben Bullock, and businesswoman Marjorie Greene are running for the seat.

Greene, who is largely self-funding her campaign, aired an eye-catching ad denouncing “antifa” as terrorists, accusing George Soros, “Hollywood Elites,” and Biden staffers of financing antifa and, with a gun in hand, warned antifa to “stay out of Northwest Georgia.”

AP Photo/Mike Stewart A Cobb County Ga., absentee ballot is seen Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election. will be held June 9, 2020, in Georgia.

A pandemic election in the Peach State

Georgia, which allows voters to request an absentee ballot without an excuse, broke an all-time record for the proportion of voters casting ballots by mail after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office sent all 6.9 million active registered voters in the state an absentee ballot application.

As of Tuesday morning, 1.3 million Georgians requested absentee ballots and a little over one million voters had returned their ballots, vastly exceeding the 37,000 voters who voted absentee in Georgia’s 2016 primary election and the 209,147 who did so in the 2016 general election.

Mail-in ballots must arrive at election offices or be placed in a ballot drop-box by the time polls close on Tuesday, which is at 7 p.m. in most parts of the state.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday, both parties have enthusiastically embraced mail-in voting. On Tuesday, 50% of mail-in ballots came from those who requested Democratic primary ballots and 48% came from voters who requested Republican primary ballots, according to election analyst John Couvillon.

Despite the high participation among voters of both parties statewide, Georgia’s efforts to scale up their absentee and mail-in voting weren’t without challenges, some which led to voters not receiving the ballots they requested.

The election office in Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta and is the state’s most populous county, is under investigation amid of reports of unknown numbers of absentee ballot requests completely disappearing from the county’s internal systems, leading to many voters, including a state senator, not getting their ballots sent to them in time.

Georgia also held several days of early in-person voting to help reduce crowding at vote centres, but shortages of poll-workers and fewer open polling places than normal caused many voters to wait hours in line to vote early at some polling places in the metro Atlanta region.

Alisha and I are in line to vote at CT Martin, entering hour two. It shouldn’t be this way. This is wrong! But everyone is determined to stay and vote. pic.twitter.com/2EgHACsSh8 — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) June 6, 2020

In a Monday press conference, Raffensperger warned that the shortage of poll-workers and fewer polling places being open would lead to more long lines on the day of the election, with some polling places staying open later than normal to accommodate the situation.

The polls just opened in Georgia and long lines have already formed at some metro Atlanta polling places. The pandemic led officials to close some precincts and limit how many people can cast ballots at a time. #gapol https://t.co/agWB9jDLg5 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 9, 2020

