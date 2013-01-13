Ravens Hit A Miracle Hail Mary Touchdown With 31 Seconds Left, Shock The Broncos In Overtime

Photo: CBS

In one of the most dramatic NFL playoff games in recent memory, the Baltimore Ravens upset the Denver Broncos 38-35 in double overtime tonight.



Baltimore was down 35-28 with 40 seconds left when Joe Flacco connected with Jacoby Jones on a 70-yard hail mary touchdown (video below).

After the first overtime period went scoreless, the Ravens made a field goal to win it after recovering a Peyton Manning interception in Denver territory.

Manning had three turnovers, resulting in 17 Baltimore points. Without two special teams TDs by Denver’s Trindon Holliday, this one wouldn’t have been close.

It was an absolute EPIC. Here is the scoring run down (click to watch):

A 90-yard Trindon Holliday punt return touchdown to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead

A 59-yard bomb by Joe Flacco to tie it up 7-7

A rare pick-6 on an ill-advised pass by Peyton Manning to make it 14-7 Ravens

A TD pass by Manning to tie it up 14-14

Another short Manning TD pass to make it 21-14

An unreal TD catch by Torrey Smith to make it 21-21

A 104-yard kick return TD from Trindon Holliday (who will be 19-0 in 2012-13 if Denver wins the Super Bowl) to make it 28-21

A goal-line TD run by Ray Rice after a Peyton Manning fumble to make it 28-28

Short TD pass by Manning to Demaryius Thomas 35-28

HAIL MARY TO JACOBY JONES 35-35

Justin Tucker field goal to WIN 38-35

Here’s the video of the hail mary:

Here’s the win probability chart (via AdvancedNFLStats):

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f214b1eab8ea083000001a/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="broncos ravens win probability chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="AdvancedNFLStats.com" url="http://live.advancednflstats.com/index.php?gameid1=2013011200"]

Baltimore’s special teams was ranked #1 in coming into the game, so the return TDs are a huge shock.

Speaking of big shocks: Champ Bailey got absolutely worked by Torrey Smith.Here’s Smith pulling a Moss:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f1efedeab8ea596a000006/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="torrey smith catch" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="BI"]

In non-TD news, a Ravens player tackled in own teammate (click for GIF) >

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f1e71eeab8ea135500002b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="ravens tackle" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com" url="http://kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com/2013/01/raven-on-raven-crime-is-a-thing.html"]

It’s cold (via BuzzFeed Sports):

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f1d778ecad04db54000000/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="denver cold" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="BuzzFeed Sports" url="https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedSports/status/290209832659742720/photo/1"]



From the pregame show: CBS viewers (technically Facebook fans) really love Peyton Manning. They want him to be MVP over Adrian Peterson in an electoral college landslide (via @cjzero):

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50f1d3bdecad04834c000001/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="nfl mvp cbs poll" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="@cjzero" url="http://twitpic.com/bunquf"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.