Randy Moss Signs With Tennesee Titans

UPDATE: Randy Moss will report to the Tennessee Titans.

EARLIER: Waived by the Minnesota Vikings at 4 PM yesterday, Randy Moss will find out who his new team is shortly after 4 PM eastern today.

We’ll provide live coverage of the news here, with analysis leading up to and through the news.

We’ve heard some yays and nays so far already on Moss.

The break out like this:

Will Not Claim Moss



Jets

49ers

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Seattle

Rams

Eagles

Have Claimed Moss



Titans

Might Claim Moss

Raiders

Miami

LIVE TWEETS/NEWS:



PFT: “Just heard the Raiders were “thinking about” putting in a claim for Moss.”

@Adam_Schefter: Oakland is the team to watch on Randy Moss. if he clears there, watch out Miami. And if he clears there, he’s home to Tennessee.

@mortreport: Waiver claims are closed now. should know soon

(Related: Shawne Merriman seems to be going to the Bills)

thegirlsluvjr: Randy Moss go to Miami… Dolphins are my new madden team…

RT @richeisen: T-minus 5 minutes until we (most likely) find out where Randy Moss goes next. RT @Adam_Schefter: Keep in mind, Al Davis never really wanted to trade Randy Moss. Others in organisation did. Mr. Davis has chance to get him again. Why not? TITANS!

