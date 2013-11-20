Portugal Beats Sweden In A Wild Game To Advance To The World Cup -- Here Are All Five Goals

Portugal is going to the 2014 World Cup after beating Sweden 3-2 in a wild game in Stockholm.

The game’s two big stars — Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic — scored all five goals.

In an 11-minute span in the second half (67th minute to 78th minute), the two players scored four goals.

This was billed as a match-up between two of the most electric players in the world, and it didn’t disappoint. The only downside is that Zlatan will not be in Brazil next summer.

Here are all five goals.

After a 0-0 first half, this Ronaldo breakaway goal put Portugal up 1-0 in the 52nd minute:

At that point Sweden needed a two-goal win to advance. Zlatan’s first goal came on a header in the 69th minute to make it 1-1:

Zlatan’s second came on a free kick in the 72nd. At 2-1, Sweden was just one goal away from advancing to the World Cup:

But then came Ronaldo’s second goal, another with a left foot across the face of goal. It all but ended it at 2-2 in the 78th minute:

The hat trick goal from Ronaldo came a minute later. Portugal wins 3-2:

Check out our full live blog of the game below.

