One of the best features on the new iPhone will eat up a lot of space

t looks like the new Live Photo feature Apple announced at its annual fall event could use up the storage on your new iPhone 6S or 6S Plus very quickly.

Matthew Panzarino from Tech Crunch revealed how the Live Photo feature, which is exclusive to the new iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, records three seconds of video around the time you press the shutter button in the iOS camera app.

The result is a short video that accompanies the still picture you took, which helps you revisit a moment or memory with movement and sound.

It sounds great, except it could use up twice the storage space of a single 12-megapixel picture.

That’s bad news for anyone who gets the 16 GB model of the iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, as you might see the dreaded “iPhone storage is full” alert very quickly and much more often than ever before.

And if you’ve been using iCloud, that storage will quickly fill up, too, forcing you to buy more storage. It doesn’t seem likely that free cloud storage services like Google Photos will compatible with Live Photos, either.

