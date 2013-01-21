The Ravens Shock The Patriots In A Massive Upset, Will Face The 49ers In The Super Bowl

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

The heavily favoured New England Patriots have been upset by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, 28-13.Baltimore plays the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in two weeks.



The Patriots looked like the better team in the first half, but they failed to get into field goal range multiple time and only led 13-7 at halftime. In the second half, the Ravens absolutely dominated on both sides of the ball.

It wasn’t even all that close.

After the game, Ray Lewis was overcome with raw emotion.

Here’s how the game unfolded.

1. New England opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal.

2. Baltimore took the lead on a short Ray Rice TD run after an impressive drive. Upset brewing?

3. On the ensuing drive, New England dinked and dunked its way down the field and scored a touchdown on a short Wes Welker catch:

4. The Patriots made it 13-7 with a short field goal.

5. The Ravens drove down the field 87 yards and scored on a TD catch by Dennis Pitta to snatch a 14-13 lead:

6. The Ravens made it 21-13 on a Anquan Boldin TD catch from the goal line.

7. After this truly disturbing helmet-to-helmet hit, the Ravens recovered a fumble and scored on another TD pass to make it 28-13. Awful:

Photo: @cjzero

Ray Lewis was incredibly emotional during the national anthem. This could be his last game ever (via BuzzFeed):

Photo: BuzzFeed

The Patriots are huge favourites, but recent history says this will be a tight one. Baltimore won 31-30 in a replacement ref-plagued game earlier this year, and New England won last year’s AFC title game in overtime.

Winner plays the 49ers, who won the NFC title game in a thriller earlier today.





