JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO IS THE NEW POPE

Photo: REUTERS

Jorge Mario Bergoglio has been named new Pope.



Bergolio is currently the Archbishop of Buenos Aires. His new name will be Pope Francis.

His selection is a suprise, as on the final day he was getting odds of 33/1 on Paddy Power.

For one thing, he is 76 years old — considerably older than many of the other candidates — and many had thought that the papal conclave would favour a younger candidate, given Pope Benedict XVI’s early resignation.

However, he is the first Pope from the “New World”, and the first from Latin America — an important change given that 40% of Catholics currently live there.

Read full coverage here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.