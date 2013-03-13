BLACK SMOKE AT VATICAN, NO POPE FOUND

Photo: Screengrab

Black smoke has appeared at the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, meaning that no Pope has been selected in the first round of the papal conclave voting.



The election to select a new Pope sees Catholic cardinals holed up in the chapel until they decide upon a new Pope. It will end once we see white smoke from the chimney (for more on that, check here).

It was always unlikely that the first round would result in a Pope — the new Pope needs a two thirds majority and it’s an unusually divided electorate this year.

The current favourite on live betting site Paddy Power is the Archbishop of Milan, Angelo Scola. He has some tough competition though, including some from American cardinals.

Tomorrow we’ll be watching the chimney from 6am EST.

