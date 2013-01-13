49ers Crush The Packers As Colin Kaepernick Runs Wild

Photo: Fox Sports

If today’s first game is any indication, the nightcap between the Packers and 49ers should be a fun game. We are still a few minutes before kickoff, but be sure to check back here early and often for in-game updates, videos, images, and GIFs.



Click here to refresh (newer stuff at the top. Other odds and ends can be found below)…

Colin Kaepernick set the NFL record for rushing yards in a game (181). The game is now over after the Packers added a meaningless touchdown.

The 49ers have added another easy touchdown run and now the game is officially a blowout.

Frank Gore has now broken open the game and given the 49ers a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Colin Kaepernick has rebounded nicely from his rough start. His second touchdown run was a thing of beauty.

Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick are exchanging touchdown passes as this game has turned into a Wild West Shootout.

Dejuan Harris gave the Packers the lead and then unleashed a great touchdown celebration.

Colin Kaepernick makes up for horrible interception with a nifty touchdown run.

On just the third play of the game, Colin Kaepernick was intercepted and Sam Shields returned it for the first touchdown.

Down 14, the Packers missed a huge chance to get back in the game on this third down pass…

It is hard being an NFL kicker. Not even the dancers show any respect…

Jim Harbaugh might have been a little preoccupied while getting dressed today. His mock-turtleneck is on backwards…

Ouch! This hit was flagged and the Packers scored soon afterwards…

Colin Kaepernick spiked the ball and then got hit with a flag, literally…

Hard to tell. But Jim Harbaugh might not have thought the ball was catchable…

This great catch by James Jones set up the Packers second touchdown…

Colin Kaepernick kissed his bicep following his touchdown run…

Tom Crabtree has a fantastic mustache…

Erin Andrews looks cold…

Justin Smith, who tore his triceps just four weeks ago, is braced up and ready to go…

