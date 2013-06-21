Oracle's Earnings: A Miss On Revenue

Larry Ellison

Oracle just released earnings.



It reported Q4 EPS of $0.87, revenues of $10.95 billion.

Oracle also doubled its dividend to $0.12.

Analysts were expecting 87 cents per share on $11.12 billion in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. They are looking for 2.68 cents per share on $37.45 billion for the full year.

Last quarter, the company struggled.

Sales of new software licenses and online subscriptions were a surprise problem spot, giving investors doubts about how well Oracle was fending off a bunch of rivals that sell software via the cloud.

The much-promised turnaround of the hardware business didn’t happen either, with Ellison saying that he now expects that unit to stop shrinking by August with growth coming next fiscal year.

More to come.

