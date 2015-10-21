A shockingly affordable apartment just opened up on Manhattan's 'Billionaires' Row'

Michel Madie Real Estate Services All this at more than half the price of a typical Manhattan condo.

The luxury condominiums that line Manhattan’s West 57th Street have earned the nickname “Billionaires’ Row.”

But according to a new listing, you don’t have to be a billionaire to live in the ritzy neighbourhood.

Unit 10G in the Carnegie House (100 West 57th St.) just hit the market for a modest $US1.199 million.

Mind you, the average price of a condominium in Manhattan hit $US3.4 million this spring, according to The Real Deal.

The newly renovated, two bedroom apartment has not one, but three closets, including a walk-in and one that’s dedicated to shoes. Because if you live on Billionaires’ Row, you probably own enough shoes to fill an entire closet.

The building has a 24-hour doorman, bike room, and laundry room — all of which are luxuries in New York City.

Eastern-facing rooms boast oversize windows and cascading natural light.

The Lake Tana Birch hardwood floors have a special underlay to minimise noise between floors, and the finishings throughout the home are top of the line. For instance, marble countertops and a Vissani 50-bottle wine fridge are part of the remodeled kitchen’s design.

Both of the apartment’s two bathrooms feature Kraus waterfall faucets and stainless steel fixtures.

Carnegie House is located two blocks from Central Park and one block from Carnegie Hall. It’s surrounded by museums, restaurants, bars, and shopping opportunities.

