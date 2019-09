John Wren

We’re waiting for Omnicom CEO John Wren et al to start his call with Wall Street investors on his agency holding company’s massive combination with Publicis Groupe.



Click here to refresh this page for updates.

In the meantime, here are the slides that go with the call.

And here is Wren’s letter to staff on the merger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.