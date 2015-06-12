LIVE: Watch Facebook's future of virtual reality event right here!

Watch live video from oculus on www.twitch.tv

Finally, over a year after Facebook purchased virtual reality startup Oculus VR and years after the first prototype was shown, the company’s Oculus Rift headset is almost ready for consumers. The folks at Oculus VR are holding a press conference Thursday in San Francisco, and you can watch it live right here. The show is scheduled to start at 1PM ET/10AM PT.

