LIVE: Occupy Wall Street's Early Morning March On The NY Stock Exchange

oday is the two month anniversary of Occupy Wall Street, and two days after getting kicked out of Zuccotti Park, the protesters are full of energy and prepared to show their force around the city. This morning thousands marched on Wall Street.



Their plan was to shut it down.

And they got what they wanted. For hours this morning protesters shut down the area around the New York Stock Exchange. All entrances to Wall Street were blocked. Children couldn’t go to school, people couldn’t get to work, and bankers didn’t leave their offices.

The morning started out intense even before the march began. Our reporter counted 4 helicopters flying over Zuccotti Park with riot police surrounding the perimeter.

To get out of the green line Wall Street station, reports had to show ID.

There are thousands of people downtown supporting what the protesters are calling a “green march.”

They’re shouting “This is what a police state looks like.”

UPDATE: 7:47 AM

It’s becoming difficult to hold the masses together, as the front is walking faster than the rest of the group. The line stops and starts, trying to gather all of its power as it reaches its destination. It’s no help that the police have blocked off some of the sidewalks— and not just any police, there are high ranking officers everywhere.

They’re chanting “shut down Wall Street” and “we pay for these streets!”, the sound is deafening.

They want to shut down every entrance to the street, so the groups are splitting up. There are so many, that they can afford it —A couple hundred people here, a couple hundred people there.

“We are the city, we can shut it down!” The police are starting to get into the march, their visors are down. There’s a police line on Hanover and Wall blocking the march.

“We are the source of all your wealth!”

UPDATE: 8:01 AM

The police are penning in the protesters.

More protesters have shown up to support the penned in protesters on Hanover. They’re telling them to hold their ground. Some left to go target other entrances to the street. Since the split the crowd has lost some intensity, but the protesters are regrouping. The leaders are carrying black flags and telling protesters to follow them.

According to our correspondent, the police have been great.

UPDATE: 8:19 AM

The protesters are now crowding barricades at Beaver, Exchange, and Broad. Wall Street has been shut down.

UPDATE: 8:35 AM



The crowd is now backing up to William and Beaver. Meanwhile, parents with children at Lemann Manhattan prep school are having difficulty getting through and are receiving conflicting instructions from police, and the school staff is getting freaked out.

For the protesters, things are getting most intense at Beaver and Broad. Protesters are locking arms and trying to stop people from getting through the barricades. Arrests look likely.

One protester on a bike is driving around telling people what’s going on in other parts of the march. He says that cops pushed protesters down on Broadway. On William and Exchange, the protesters have started sitting down with copies of the FT under their arms chanting, “don’t go to work!”

UPDATE: 8:45 AM

Also chanting, “we won’t quit!” Workers walking by are asking, “quit what?” Meanwhile, NYPD choppers are directly overhead as the line of workers waiting got get onto the street grows behind the protesters.

UPDATE: 9:03

Pine and Nassau are being cleared by the police. It’s obvious that the police are regrouping and getting more aggressive.

UPDATE: 915 AM

One arrest confirmed. We’re hearing its a police captain from Philadelphia. There’s a strong police line Exchange and Hanover. Protesters are making speeches now.

It seems like the protesters have multiple cameras connected to the live feed, because they’re cutting to different parts of the street. More arrests are being talking about, but haven’t been confirmed.

UPDATE: 9:24 AM

Police are definitely on the move now. They’re grabbing protesters off of scaffolding. The scene is especially intense in front of Deustche Bank.

UPDATE: 9:30 AM

We’re penned in by a wall of police on Hanover and Wall. We’ll let you know if that changes. Meanwhile, we’re monitoring Twitter and the OWS Live Feed. As a side note, we don’t know how the protesters got it, but they have an aerial view on their live feed.

According to the NY Civil Liberties Union, the police have used batons against protesters blocking a Starbucks. Police are trying to kick people out of Wall and Pearl.





Oh wow, here’s a crazy video of protesters and police fighting…(via the NY Daily News). They pushed down a barricade as the protesters chanted “the whole world is watching!”

UPDATE: 9:37 AM

We’re not penned in anymore. Talking to the crowd, we’re hearing rumours that the subways are totally shut down and that all four entrances are still blocked. Meanwhile, more choppers have appeared over head. When they do, the protesters start cheering.

Michael Moore (@MMFlint) just tweeted this out):

UPDATE: 9:49 AM

There was a party going on at Broad and Beaver, and the protesters were chanting “Bloomberg beware Liberty , but that ended abruptly when the police came. Their batons are out…and they police just dragged two people away hog tied.

The protesters are making a speech: “I am not against capitalism… I am against corruption…”

UPDATE: 9:58 AM

RT’s Lucy Kafanov tweeted out this picture of a man upset because he couldn’t get into a Starbucks. The grannies are standing him down.





UPDATE: 10:08 AM



The protesters are covering their ears. The police warned that they would bring equipment that would set off loud painful noises, and they’re using them.

According to the Daily News, bureau chief Rocco Parascandola reports there have been about 50 OWS-related arrests so far this morning. The NY Civil Liberties Union is reporting that there is a bus full of arrestees parked outside the NY Stock Exchange.



UPDATE 10:14 AM

The protesters have broken out into the national anthem on Pine and Nassau.

UPDATE: 10:30 AM

We’re hearing rumours that the protesters are declaring victory and will march back to have a victory rally at Zuccotti Park at 10:30 AM. Still not confirmed.



It looks like it may be true. Here’s a picture of Broad and Beaver (via twitter user subvzero):

