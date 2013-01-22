INAUGURATION LIVE: President Barack Obama Lays Out His Second Term Agenda

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama kicks off his second term today with the traditional Inauguration Day festivities on Capitol Hill. The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m., and will include a ceremonial swearing in for Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, an inaugural address, as well as performances by James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson and a 2,000-person parade down the National Mall.



Check out the full schedule of events here. And watch the livestream here.

We will have live updates of the festivities here throughout the day.

