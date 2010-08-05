LIVE: New York's Technorati – And Jay Yarow – Play Golf

Nicholas Carlson
Jay plays golf

Lucky SAI reporter Jay Yarow is off playing golf today with a bunch of New York tech business types at the first annual Silicon Alley Golf Invitational at Centennial Golf Club in Carmel, NY.

New York tech scene guy Darren Herman is throwing the event.

Jay keeps sending us photos that are making us jealous. Since misery loves company, we thought we’d share some of them with you, updating the post as Jay makes his way through 18.

From the practice green

Fancy carts with GPS

The view from the first tee

The view onto hole number 2

