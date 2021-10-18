LIVE: Apple’s October event, where it’s expected to reveal a new MacBook Pro, has begun

The first major announcement Apple dropped on Monday was a major update to one of Apple’s most popular products: Apple AirPods.

After two years, Apple is finally giving its wildly popular wireless headphones a major update: Apple unveiled the third generation Apple AirPods on Monday.

The new headphones look relatively similar to the previous model, albeit with a slightly shorter stem and the addition of the AirPods Pro force sensor for touch-based media controls. They come with bolstered battery life (“up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time,” Apple said), the ability to charge through Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging pad, and a $US179 ($AU241) price tag.

Apple said the new AirPods can be ordered starting on Monday, and will be available starting next week on Tuesday, October 26.