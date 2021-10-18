LIVE: Apple’s October event, where it’s expected to reveal a new MacBook Pro, has begun

- Apple’s second major event in as many months is happening live at 1 p.m. ET.
- Unlike September’s big iPhone event, Apple’s October event is expected to focus on computers.
- New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models are rumored to be the focus, and new AirPods are also rumored.
The new headphones look relatively similar to the previous model, albeit with a slightly shorter stem and the addition of the AirPods Pro force sensor for touch-based media controls. They come with bolstered battery life (“up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time,” Apple said), the ability to charge through Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging pad, and a $US179 ($AU241) price tag.
Apple said the new AirPods can be ordered starting on Monday, and will be available starting next week on Tuesday, October 26.
The full lineup, seen above, now spans five colors and retains the same $US99 ($AU133) price tag. The new colors are expected to start arriving in stores this November.
Beyond the existing plans, a new $US5 ($AU7)/month plan offers a chance for people to get access to Apple Music who only want to use it with their HomePod devices.
We’ve got a full rundown of how to watch it, or you can watch the stream here:
Of note: The YouTube stream tends to lag slightly behind the stream on Apple’s own website.