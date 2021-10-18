Search

LIVE: Apple’s October event, where it’s expected to reveal a new MacBook Pro, has begun

A shot of ‘s October 18 event intro, which featured a music producer using sounds to create a new song. Apple
  • Apple’s second major event in as many months is happening live at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Unlike September’s big iPhone event, Apple’s October event is expected to focus on computers.
  • New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models are rumored to be the focus, and new AirPods are also rumored.
The first major announcement Apple dropped on Monday was a major update to one of Apple’s most popular products: Apple AirPods.
‘s third generation AirPods. Apple
After two years, Apple is finally giving its wildly popular wireless headphones a major update: Apple unveiled the third generation Apple AirPods on Monday.

The new headphones look relatively similar to the previous model, albeit with a slightly shorter stem and the addition of the AirPods Pro force sensor for touch-based media controls. They come with bolstered battery life (“up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time,” Apple said), the ability to charge through Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging pad, and a $US179 ($AU241) price tag.

Apple said the new AirPods can be ordered starting on Monday, and will be available starting next week on Tuesday, October 26.

HomePod Mini gets several new color options.
HomePod Mini now comes in more colors, starting this November, said. Apple
Alongside news of a new tier of Apple Music comes new color additions to Apple’s HomePod mini lineup, naturally. 

The full lineup, seen above, now spans five colors and retains the same $US99 ($AU133) price tag. The new colors are expected to start arriving in stores this November.

Apple Music is getting a new, less expensive tier for people who want to use it only through their HomePod devices.
The three tiers of Music subscription plans including the new $US5 ($AU7)/month tier. Apple
Apple kicked off its event on Monday with a relatively minor addition: A new tier of its Apple Music subscription service, which competes with Spotify and Amazon Music.

Beyond the existing plans, a new $US5 ($AU7)/month plan offers a chance for people to get access to Apple Music who only want to use it with their HomePod devices. 

Apple’s “Unleashed.” event starts at 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on a variety of different devices and platforms.
The image is using for its October 18 event. Apple
Whether you want to watch the presentation on a smartphone, a tablet, a computer, or a TV, Apple has you covered. The “Unleashed.” event is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed everywhere from Apple.com to Apple TV to YouTube.

We’ve got a full rundown of how to watch it, or you can watch the stream here:

Of note: The YouTube stream tends to lag slightly behind the stream on Apple’s own website.

