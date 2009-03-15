Bono Dodges Questions About Live Nation-Ticketmaster Merger

As more and more artists with ties to Ticketmaster CEO Irving Azoff or Live Nation express their support for the concert promoter’s merger with the ticketing giant, U2, which not long ago signed a huge deal with Live Nation, has remained uncharacteristically silent on the subject.

Last week, though, Bono finally spoke up about the merger:

“I haven’t really spent any time thinking about it,” he said.

What?

“I genuinely don’t… I haven’t had a minute to consider [the merger],” he explained when pressed.

To be fair, we don’t know what Bono spends his time thinking about apart from fighting AIDS in Africa, but we doubt someone as well informed as he seems to be, who isn’t shy about voicing his opinion, either, would not have considered this major story, which also impacts his employer (Live Nation). The band’s also working with both Live Nation and Ticketmaster on their upcoming tour.

What makes Bono’s response even more curious (suspicious?) is that shortly after the proposed merger was announced, The Wall Street Journal published an article that included a paragraph stating that Don Henley, Jay-Z and Bono would be speaking out in favour of the merger. The paragraph stayed in the print version but was excised from the online version. What happened? Did someone complain, as Idolator speculated. Incidentally, neither Henley nor Jay-Z have expressed their opinions on the merger either.

Bono, however, seems to have not even considered the merger. At least that’s what he insisted as Chicago Sun-Times music reporter Jim DeRogatis continued to question him on the subject, even after responding to a fan’s question about Ticketmaster’s handling of fan-club tickets on U2’s last tour, many of which ended up in the hands of scalpers.

Read the full exchange between DeRogatis and Bono here. (Hat tip to Hitsville for alerting us to this story.)

