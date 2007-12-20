Live Nation (LYV): Competing With Ticketmaster By 2009

Concert giant Live Nation says it will have its own ticket-selling service ready by 2009. It has struck a deal with CTS Eventim, which dominates the ticket business in Europe, to bring the company’s platform to the U.S.; CTS will handle Live Nation sales in Europe.

LYV says it will sell tickets to its own shows, and will also sell tickets for third-party events. That means that IAC’s Ticketmaster, which has handled Live Nation up until now, will not only lose its biggest customer, but it will gain a competitor as well. Live Nation, meanwhile, is pushing to spread out beyond its core concert business, which is a low-margin affair at best.

