Live Nation Gives Madonna $25mm Stock; 4pm Conf. Call

Live Nation (LYV) is giving Madonna 1.17 million shares of its stock, worth $25 million, as part of its mammoth recording/concert deal announced last week. The company will host a conference call at 4 p.m. to discuss the deal. Peter Kafka will provide live coverage. SEC Filing, Conf. Call Details (PDF)
