Live Nation Fires Back: Madonna Tour Not a Flop

In response to claims from the New York Post and others that tickets for Madonna’s latest tour haven’t been selling well, Live Nation today issued a press release saying they had already surpassed the one-million mark.



The CEO of the concert promoter’s global-touring division, Arthur Fogel, also said, “With ‘Sticky & Sweet,’ Madonna is on track to break her own record as the top grossing female artist of all time. Her sales are extraordinary in every market she’s playing and illustrate what an unparalleled live draw Madonna is for music fans all over the world.” So, there, New York Post!

Photo by annodam from Flickr



