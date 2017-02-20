SpaceX will make a 2nd rocket launch attempt a day after it was called off due to a technical glitch

SpaceX will attempt for a second time to launch its Falcon 9 from a NASA launchpad that was once used by Apollo astronauts.

The launch is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 9:39 a.m. EST (2:39 p.m. GMT). You can watch NASA’s live webcast below:

The rocket was originally scheduled for launch on Saturday, February 18, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was delayed just seconds before liftoff due to an issue with the thrust vector control, or TVC, a device that helps maintain the rocket’s speed and direction.

The rocket is carrying a Dragon capsule loaded with about 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments for the International Space Station, or ISS.

