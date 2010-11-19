Myspace Does A "Mashup" With Facebook

Myspace just announced plans to use Facebook’s data to improve its site.



Users can now log into Myspace with Facebook connect, and all of their likes will get sucked into Myspace. With that information, Myspace will try to become a hub for users watching their favourite TV shows and listening to their favourite music.

This is a pretty smart move from MySpace. It will not win the social networking war. So, it might as well take advantage of Facebook’s “social graph” to help it with its new mission, which is to be a “leading entertainment social destination.”

Hello! We’re going to be taking live notes of the MySpace-Facebook announcement which is set to kick off at 3 pm eastern.

What will it be? We don’t know, but we assume it will involve Facebook Connect, and maybe an expanded partnership. Whatever the case may be, this is pretty embarrassing for MySpace. It was the social networking champ just a few years ago.

3:07: Here we go! If its not in quotes, it’s not a quote, FYI.

3:08: “Introducing a mashup with Facebook.”

3:08: MySpace CEO: A new feature that supports MySpace to be leading entertainment social destination. Create a personalised stream of your content. With one click you can pull in all your likes from Facebook.

3:10: A million users have synched with Facebook. Soon we will add Facebook like buttons.

3:10: Dan from Facebook: Every day 10,000 sites integrate…we think MySpace can be big. We’re impressed because this works best when the content is naturally social, MySpace is clearly one of those. We think potential to demonstrate potential of Facebook platform.

3:11: That’s it! Yeesh. That was quick…now they’re showing a video demoing it.

3:13: Today rolling out globally to our audience.

Now Q&A:

3:17: How much traffic will this drive? Can’t speculate on traffic impact, we’re excited about what it means.

3:18: Is MySpace toast? MySpace committed to this new strategy, people are consuming content on MySpace, we’re excited about this being a commitment to this strategy.

3:19: What data does MySpace get? Only data that is shared by the user like anywhere else.

3:19: Any word on early redesign for MySpace? Has shown an increase, we have changes in internal metrics since its so different. but the initial view is very very positive.

3:20: Is there a financial arrangement? No, no financial component.

3:21: And we’re done.

