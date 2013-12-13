Protesters In Ukraine Have A Secret Weapon That Keeps Them Chanting Deep Into The Night

Michael Kelley
It’s about 2:30 a.m. EST in Kiev, Ukraine right now.

Early Wednesday morning protesters repelled a nine-hour siege from riot police, and on Thursday EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said that Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych intends to sign a trade and cooperation agreement that he rejected last month.

Nevertheless, the band Independence Square, aka Maidan, plays on.

The protests have been successful thus far for many deep-seated reasons, but the galvanizing power of music to provide a bridge of energy between speeches and announcements cannot be overlooked.

Future dissidents would be wise to take note.

[UPDATE] That live stream is over, but here’s a video from December 7:

