Here's What Happened At Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 Launch

We followed along with the official live feed of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 launch as the company unveiled its new mobile platform.



The key features demonstrated were Rooms, Kids Corner, Data Sense, and SkyDrive integration.

Rooms is a way of group messaging and location sharing with a specific selection of people.

Kids Corner is perfect for parents whose children want to play with their phone and gives them a safe space to do so without access to your email or social networking.

Data Sense is a software feature that compresses web pages to lessen the impact on your data plan. In addition, it offers you a means to track your monthly data usage to help you avoid those nasty overage charges.

And Microsoft’s SkyDrive is its cloud solution, making it a snap to access music, movies, and documents no matter which device you’re using.

Our full liveblog appears below:

