Microsoft Shows Off Neat Twitter Search Tool At Web 2.0 Summit

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf692500000000006c2d74/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Microsoft showed off a new real-time search tool today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. It’ll be up later today at bing.com/twitter.

Don’t Miss: Photos From The Web 2.0 Summit

It looks pretty cool — we hope Twitter is getting its money’s worth for giving up its search leverage here.

More here from Microsoft, including screen shots. The company will also be adding Facebook post real-time search in the future.

LIVE notes follow from Microsoft Online exec Qi Lu’s chat with Tim O’Reilly. Refresh for the latest. Direct quotes in quotation marks; all else paraphrased.

Why did you go to Microsoft?

Left Yahoo because I was there for a long time. Left in August. Goofed around for a while. Then opportunity to work at Microsoft came up.

We think search is holistic. Looking at users’ interest and needs. Today’s form of search — we have a box — is just one thing.

Overall goal, framing strategy is getting better than anyone else at what users want?

Yes. Long quest of building technologies.

Early days of search, looking at a bunch of Web sites linking to each other. You analysed Web link structure. Look at anchor text.

T: So lots of opportunity still. Cearly with Bing you got some good monentum. You’re not done, so what’s next?

QL: Still wants to talk about history. Bringing up Overture, commercial intent. Build a marketplace for people to bid against commercial intent. Different ways to understand user intent. Need to build more technologies to tap into the richness of Web repositories. What’s coming ahead we have Facebook and Twitter. Particularly Twitter — emerging communications platform. In its early stages you can see there’s vibrancy.

T: Deal with Twitter?

QL: To answer that, let us invite guest speaker. Yusuf Medhi is here to do a demo. Says lots of kids have switched to Bing because they like the background picture. Showing off visual search now.

YM: Talking about real-time. Making two announcements today. Partnerships we have done. Going live with a beta that will be live shortly. First is with Twitter, strategic partnership, “big deal” we have been working on for a long time. Getting access to all of public Twitter info in real-time. Evan Williams and Dick Costolo have been great partners so far. Also a partnership with Facebook to get access to all public data posts; products to come at a later date.

Showing off demo of real-time tweets coming in live to Bing. Not just latest tweets, but also improving tweet results with relevancy. De-duping. Quality. Spam filtration, filter out adult. Very nice results in that particular area. Can pick up most popular embedded links, too. Pulls out the domain of the bit.ly URL so you know where you’re going to land.

Go to Bing.com/Twitter later today for the new toy. (Amazing that it’s not up yet.)

Financial terms. We don’t disclose, says Qi. Length of time on deal? I don’t know the specific terms. This is a start. We believe there’s more opportunities.

Bing just posted a blog post about the Twitter partnership. You can see more about it here.

Deal with Twitter is non-exclusive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.