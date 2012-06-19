Microsoft Announces Its Own Tablet, The Surface

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
UPDATE: In a major shift, Microsoft has jumped into the hardware business, launching the “Surface,” a tablet that competes with the iPad.We don’t know how much it will cost, or when it will be released. We know Microsoft is working on it.
The Surface is a thin tablet with a kickstand built in. It runs Windows 8.
We took live notes of the announcement. They are below.
We’ve also peeled out some key details:
- PHOTOS: The Microsoft Surface
- The Specs For The Surface
Watch this video to get a sense of why this move is so important for Microsoft and the industry:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.