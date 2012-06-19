Microsoft Announces Its Own Tablet, The Surface

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

UPDATE: In a major shift, Microsoft has jumped into the hardware business, launching the “Surface,” a tablet that competes with the iPad.We don’t know how much it will cost, or when it will be released. We know Microsoft is working on it.



The Surface is a thin tablet with a kickstand built in. It runs Windows 8.

We took live notes of the announcement. They are below.

We’ve also peeled out some key details:

PHOTOS: The Microsoft Surface

The Specs For The Surface

Watch this video to get a sense of why this move is so important for Microsoft and the industry:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

