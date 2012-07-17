Microsoft's New Version Of Office Revealed

Update: Microsoft introduced a new version of Office today. Below are our live notes from the event.



Original: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is making a big announcement today from San Francisco and we’re going to be live blogging it here.

The event kicks off at 3 PM eastern. Click here for the latest.

We have a reporter on the ground at the event to provide colour and analysis. We will also be watching a live stream of the event from New York to capture everything that’s happening.

We’re expecting news on Office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.