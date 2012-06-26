Microsoft Explains Why It Spent $1.2 Billion On Yammer

Microsoft and Yammer just wrapped up a conference call to discuss the software giant’s $1.2 billion acquisition of the social-enterprise startup.



On the line: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer; Microsoft executive Kurt DelBene (left), president of the Office division; and Yammer CEO David Sacks (right).

The takeaway: No immediate changes. Microsoft is very keen on Yammer’s talent. It’s also interested in Yammer’s “viral adoption model,” where employees sign up for the service without their bosses needing to buy anything.

See our notes below.

