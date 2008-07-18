Microsoft Q4 Earnings: In Line, But Guidance Is Light (MSFT)

. Microsoft’s Q4 is mostly in line with consensus – thought it missed EPS by a penny. Guidance for the next quarter is a little light. And the online business continues to underwhelm: Q4 revenue was up 18%, but a third of that came from the aQuantive acquisition. Meanwhile losses more than doubled. OVer the last year Redmond has burned another $1.2 billion while trying to figure out the Web.



“Revenue growth was primarily driven by increased Windows Server and SQL Server revenue, increased licensing of the 2007 Microsoft Office system and Windows Vista, and increased Xbox 360 platform sales.” FOREX responsible for $542 million – 4% – revenue increase. Headcount expenses up 15% y/y. A nice little raise from the Xbox – perhaps that money spent on bonus content for GTAIV paid off.

We are unable to access the conference call – we’re either blaming our idiocy or an anti-Mac conspiracy – but PaidContent’s Joe Weisenthal is able to get some kind of audio. You can read his notes here.

Key Metrics:

Revenue: $15.84 vs. 15.65 billion consensus, $15.5-$15.8 billion guidance

EPS: $0.46 cents vs. $0.47 consensus, $0.45-$0.48 guidance

Operating Income: $5.684 vs. $5.8-$6.2 billion guidance

Q1 Revenue Guidance: $14.7 billion – $14.9 billionvs. $15.06 billion consensus

Q1 EPS Guidance:$0.47 or $0.48 vs. $0.49 consensus

2009 Revenue Guidance: $67.3 b – $68.1b vs. $67.29 billion consensus, $66.9-$68.0 billion prior guidance

2009 EPS Guidance: $2.12 to $2.18 vs. $2.16 consensus, $2.13-$2.19 prior guidance

2009 Operating Income Guidance: $26.3 billion to $26.9 billion vs. $26.7-$27.4 billion prior guidance

Divisional Revenue Breakdown (Citi Est.)

Client: $4.37 billion vs. $4.19 billion est.

Server/Tools: $3.74 billion vs. $3.67 billion est.

Online Services: $838 million vs. $949 million est.

MBD: $5.26 billion vs. $5.37 billion est.

Entertainment/Devices: $1.58 billion vs. $1.55 billion est.

See Also: Google Blows Q2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.