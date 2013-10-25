LIVE: Microsoft Delivers A Strong Earnings Report, Stock Flies After Hours

Microsoft’s earnings are out, and it’s a beat on the top and bottom line.
The stock is up 6%.
The two headline numbers:
- Revenue: $US18.53 billion versus expectations of $US17.79 billion
- EPS: $US0.62 versus expectations of $US0.54
Other tidbits from the release:
- Windows OEM revenue fell 7%. This is better than Microsoft expected. It thought OEM revenue would fall 15%.
- Surface revenue was $US400 million. It’s not breaking out unit sales, but says unit sales were up 2X on a quarter over quarter basis.
Here’s a look at the new divisions Microsoft is reporting:
