LIVE: Microsoft Delivers A Strong Earnings Report, Stock Flies After Hours

Peter Farquhar
Picture: AP

Microsoft’s earnings are out, and it’s a beat on the top and bottom line.

The stock is up 6%.

The two headline numbers:

  • Revenue: $US18.53 billion versus expectations of $US17.79 billion
  • EPS: $US0.62 versus expectations of $US0.54

Other tidbits from the release:

  • Windows OEM revenue fell 7%. This is better than Microsoft expected. It thought OEM revenue would fall 15%.
  • Surface revenue was $US400 million. It’s not breaking out unit sales, but says unit sales were up 2X on a quarter over quarter basis.

Here’s a look at the new divisions Microsoft is reporting:

MSFTMicrosoft

